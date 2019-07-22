Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of July 24th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The Calendar is brought to you by Live Nation!

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Teenage Bottlerocket at Urban Lounge

Don’t care about the pioneer celebration? For 19 years Teenage Bottlerocket has been representing punk out of Wyoming and they’re making a stop for this 21+ show at Urban Lounge along with Hi-Fi Murder and Housewarming Party.

• Moodlite at Soundwell

Live Nite Events are kicking off a new live music series that will showcase up-and-coming talent from all over Utah. The series kicks off with indie-electronic four-piece Moodlite, Blues-infused singer/songwriter Christopher Parker (performing with his three-piece band), and R&B/Soul singer/songstress Nadia Gold.

• The Appleseed Cast at Urban Lounge

20 years touring with their Kansas, emo sensibilities (or over sensibilities, depending) perform at Urban Lounge and play their album “Mare Vitalis” in full. They will be joined by Young Jesus for this 21+ show.

• Kaskade at Gallivan Center

The final show in the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series goes off with a huge bang and former Utah resident, Kaskade takes the stage with openers Mr. Tape, Z&Z, Friendzone, DJ Dizz, and Yada. Tickets are selling VERY fast for this. Get them now or you might miss out. Gates open at 4 pm for this show.

• Built to Spill at The Depot

Built to Spill formed in Boise, Idaho in 1992. From modest beginnings on a small label, the band has become one of the most popular and influential indie rock bands of the 1990s and 2000s. Catch them at The Depot with Orua and Dirt Russel. 21+ show.

• Streetlight Manifesto at The Union Event Center

When’s that last time you went to ska show? Yesterday? Well, it’s been too long. If 90’s Idaho indie or the EDM scene isn’t your thing, perhaps this is your spot. All-ages show.

• The Big3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena

This 3-on-3 basketball tournament features some of the all-time favorite players and even some former Jazz players like Joe Johnson. The Big3 was founded by Ice Cube and has been touring all over the country.

• Psychedelic Furs and James at The Complex

What a night for music in Salt Lake. Too many choices, perhaps. X96 90’s DNA artist perform at The Complex along with Dear Boy. All-ages show with 21+ premium seating if you want to upgrade.

• Mayday Parade at The Union Event Center

Emo, rock…whatever. I stopped trying to figure this stuff out. Either way, catch Mayday Parade and State Champs with Mom Jeans and Just Friends. Hashtags or bands? You decide. All-ages show.

• Shark Week at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

From today through August 4th get the most of the Jaw-some festivities with prizes and more!

What a week!

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C