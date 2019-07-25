Seth MacFarlane Makes “Family Guy” Fan’s Wish Come True

A boy with cerebral palsy was able to spend some time with Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane. Seth and the Kids Wish Network hooked up Chance Yon and his family with a trip to Hollywood. Yon met with MacFarlane on Tuesday and they had lunch. Seth drew pictures and performed some of the character voices for the young man. Chance even got to talk to Mila Kunis and Seth Green on the phone. They play Meg and Chris on the show. Yon even got to see himself drawn as a Family Guy character. Since Chance’s first flight was a bit overwhelming, MacFarlane gave the family his private jet to get back home.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.