United Is Working On Free Wi-Fi For All Passengers

The friendly skies will become a lot more connected soon as United works on unrolling free in-flight Wi-Fi for all of its passengers. During an earnings conference call last week, the airline announced that they’re upgrading its systems to also make the feature more reliable, says the SFGate. However, Scott Kirby did admit that there’s no timeline for when they would be ready to drop the current access fees. Delta also revealed back in March that free internet on their planes would be coming in a year or two. JetBlue offers it now.

