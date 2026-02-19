Silent No More: U2 Speaks Out With A New EP

U2 is back with a 6-song EP called Days of Ash, and it is U2 unabashedly being U2. Is it filled with social and political commentary on the current global events? You’re damn right it is.
We must not forget that this is the band that gave us “Pride (In The Name of Love)” and “Sunday, Bloody Sunday.” In fact, most of their music is very politically charged. This is U2. This is what they do.
The new EP addresses the ICE events in Minneapolis in January with the song “American Obituary.” “Song of the Future” honors the life of 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh, one of thousands of Iranian schoolgirls who took to the streets as part of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in 2022.
The Edge sums it up best with this statement:
“We believe in a world where borders are not erased by force.
Where culture, language, and memory are not silenced by fear.
Where the dignity of a people is not negotiable.
This belief isn’t temporary.
It isn’t political fashion.
It’s the ground we stand on.
And we stand there together.”