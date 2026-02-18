Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.18.2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Sunday the 22nd:

Bad Omens with Beartooth & President at the Delta Center On Sale on Wednesday at 10am

Flightless Bird – The Depot – March 29th

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – The Union – May 14

On sale Thursday at 10am

Sarah McLachlan – July 30th – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

Thee Sacred Souls – August 18th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

Poppy – July 31 – The Union

The Kid Laroi – June 10th – The Union

Dance Gavin Dance – June 23rd – The Union

Juanes – October 9 -The Union

Hilary Duff – July 17th – Utah First

Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle – September 30th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – through 22nd – Link

100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link

Ballet West: Peter Pan at Capitol Theater – through 21st- Link

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Friday the 20th:

V2 Presents – INFEKT live at The Complex – Link

Saturday the 21st:

A Wilhelm Scream at Urban Lounge – Link

2026 Utah STEM Expo at Mountain America Expo Center – Link

Crafts & Drafts Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link

Lunar New Year 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link

Lunar New Year Celebration 2026 at Anderson-Foothill Branch – Link

Matt McCusker “Healing Frequency Tour” at Kingsbury Hall – Link

Sunday the 22nd:

Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour at Eccles Theater – Link

Farmers Markets: