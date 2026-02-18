Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.18.2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Sunday the 22nd: 
  • Bad Omens with Beartooth & President at the Delta Center

 

On Sale on Wednesday at 10am

  • Flightless Bird – The Depot – March 29th
  • Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – The Union – May 14
On sale Thursday at 10am 
  • Sarah McLachlan – July 30th – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Thee Sacred Souls – August 18th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
  • Poppy – July 31 – The Union
  • The Kid Laroi – June 10th – The Union
  • Dance Gavin Dance – June 23rd – The Union
  • Juanes – October 9 -The Union
  • Hilary Duff – July 17th – Utah First
  • Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle – September 30th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – through 22nd – Link 
  • 100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link 
  • Ballet West: Peter Pan at Capitol Theater – through 21st- Link 
  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 

Friday the 20th:   

  • V2 Presents – INFEKT live at The Complex – Link 

Saturday the 21st:

  • A Wilhelm Scream at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • 2026 Utah STEM Expo at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link 
  • Lunar New Year 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Lunar New Year Celebration 2026 at Anderson-Foothill Branch – Link 
  • Matt McCusker “Healing Frequency Tour” at Kingsbury Hall – Link 

Sunday the 22nd: 

  • Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour at Eccles Theater – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
