Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.18.2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Sunday the 22nd:
- Bad Omens with Beartooth & President at the Delta Center
On Sale on Wednesday at 10am
- Flightless Bird – The Depot – March 29th
- Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – The Union – May 14
On sale Thursday at 10am
- Sarah McLachlan – July 30th – Utah First
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Thee Sacred Souls – August 18th – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
- Poppy – July 31 – The Union
- The Kid Laroi – June 10th – The Union
- Dance Gavin Dance – June 23rd – The Union
- Juanes – October 9 -The Union
- Hilary Duff – July 17th – Utah First
- Breaking Benjamin w/ Chevelle – September 30th – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – through 22nd – Link
- 100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link
- Ballet West: Peter Pan at Capitol Theater – through 21st- Link
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
Friday the 20th:
- V2 Presents – INFEKT live at The Complex – Link
Saturday the 21st:
- A Wilhelm Scream at Urban Lounge – Link
- 2026 Utah STEM Expo at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
- Crafts & Drafts Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos – Link
- Lunar New Year 2026 at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Lunar New Year Celebration 2026 at Anderson-Foothill Branch – Link
- Matt McCusker “Healing Frequency Tour” at Kingsbury Hall – Link
Sunday the 22nd:
- Charlie Berens: The Lost and Found Tour at Eccles Theater – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link