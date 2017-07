Every week I put this show on, and every week I’m pretty sure the suits are gonna tell me to knock it the F*** off. BUT!! We’re still kicking ass and having fun on SLC PUNX!

Here’s what we did this week

THE OFFSPRING – SESSION

AFI – MISS MURDER

DROPKICK MURPHYS – THE BOYS ARE BACK

GREEN DAY – HITCHIN A RIDE

ADOLESCENTS – AMOEBA

SOCIAL D – BALL AND CHAIN

BAD RELIGION – SORROW

TIGER ARMY – FOREVER FADES AWAY

THE VANDALS – APE DRAPE

ROCKET FROM THE CRYPT – ON A ROPE

SWINGIN’ UTTERS – NEXT IN LINE

UNWRITTEN LAW – CPK

GUTTERMOUTH – VEGGECIDE

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – INSTITUTIONALIZED

BLINK 182 – JOSIE