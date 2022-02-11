Life

Someone Bet $5 Million On The Bengals To Win

Someone out there really, REALLY believes in the Bengals this Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook has confirmed that someone placed a $5 million Super Bowl bet on the Bengals at +170.

It’s reportedly the largest legal sports bet ever placed – surpassing a $4.9 million bet placed in 2002 on, ironically, the Rams.

Do you wager on the Super Bowl? What are some of your favorite ‘prop bets’?

