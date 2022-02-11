Someone Bet $5 Million On The Bengals To Win

Someone out there really, REALLY believes in the Bengals this Sunday.
Caesars Sportsbook has confirmed that someone placed a $5 million Super Bowl bet on the Bengals at +170.
It’s reportedly the largest legal sports bet ever placed – surpassing a $4.9 million bet placed in 2002 on, ironically, the Rams.
Texas business mogul Jim McIngvale, known as the “Mattress Mack,” placed the biggest legal sports wager of all-time at $5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline (+170), according to Caesars Sportsbook. https://t.co/yAilAVlB10
— KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) February 11, 2022
Do you wager on the Super Bowl? What are some of your favorite ‘prop bets’?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.