Koalas Declared An Endangered Species

Koalas have been declared an endangered species in eastern Australia.
Experts say the koala population is in “shockingly fast decline”, dropping by 30% over the last three years – much of it due to the bushfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020.
Disease and loss of habitat from developers clearing forest land are also factors in the decline.
