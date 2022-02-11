Life

Koalas Declared An Endangered Species

Posted on
Shutterstock

Koalas have been declared an endangered species in eastern Australia.

Experts say the koala population is in “shockingly fast decline”, dropping by 30% over the last three years – much of it due to the bushfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020.

Disease and loss of habitat from developers clearing forest land are also factors in the decline.

Have you ever seen a koala in person?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top