Koalas Declared An Endangered Species

Shutterstock

Koalas have been declared an endangered species in eastern Australia.

Experts say the koala population is in “shockingly fast decline”, dropping by 30% over the last three years – much of it due to the bushfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020.

Koalas declared endangered in eastern Australia, in "shockingly fast decline" https://t.co/DJtRRThdxT — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2022

Disease and loss of habitat from developers clearing forest land are also factors in the decline.

Have you ever seen a koala in person?