Contests

Something Corporate

Posted on

X96 welcomes Something Corporate Saturday September 28th at The Complex! Tickets on sale now at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM

 

Tune in all week long with Corey O’brien every day from 6PM-10PM to win your tickets!

 

 

 

FIND MORE CONTESTS HERE!

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Something Corporate. Between the dates of 2/26-3/1 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each.  Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

 

 

 

