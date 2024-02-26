X96 welcomes Something Corporate Saturday September 28th at The Complex! Tickets on sale now at THECOMPLEXSLC.COM

Tune in all week long with Corey O’brien every day from 6PM-10PM to win your tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Something Corporate. Between the dates of 2/26-3/1 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.