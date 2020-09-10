Life

Statue of Liberty at New York-New York Dons Las Vegas Raiders Jersey

Lady Liberty is ready for some football! Las Vegas’ New York-New York Hotel and Casino installed a massive Raiders jersey on their giant version of the Statue of Liberty. KVVU shared pics of the facemask-wearing statue donning a no.20 jersey. Liberty’s new look comes just in time for the NFL’s first game of 2020 on Thursday when the Chiefs host the Texans at 8:20 pm. The Raiders will play their inaugural Las Vegas NFL game Sunday, September 13th against the Panthers at 1 pm.

