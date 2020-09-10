Statue of Liberty at New York-New York Dons Las Vegas Raiders Jersey

Lady Liberty is ready for some football! Las Vegas’ New York-New York Hotel and Casino installed a massive Raiders jersey on their giant version of the Statue of Liberty. KVVU shared pics of the facemask-wearing statue donning a no.20 jersey. Liberty’s new look comes just in time for the NFL’s first game of 2020 on Thursday when the Chiefs host the Texans at 8:20 pm. The Raiders will play their inaugural Las Vegas NFL game Sunday, September 13th against the Panthers at 1 pm.
What a sight, #RaiderNation! 👀 Lady Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip is becoming a Raider today! Crews have worked overnight to install a Las Vegas @Raiders jersey on the Statue of Liberty.
See more: https://t.co/anAAtuazgA pic.twitter.com/jSooG3CDeP
— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 10, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.