New Sauces To Spice Up Your Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has 4 new sauces to tempt your taste buds, including one that tastes like pizza (is this a match made in food heaven?!) First up, is the super spicy Carolina Reaper sauce, which is whipped up from the world’s hottest pepper, hot sauce, vinegar, red pepper, and onion.

Then there’s the Lemon Pepper sauce followed by the Orange Chicken flavor.

And last, but not least, pizza-flavored wings! It’s a combo of garlic parmesan sauce with tomato powder and basil. Hungry yet?

