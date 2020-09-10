Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile Is Here for You When You Pop the Question

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is available for use for your upcoming wedding proposal. You have to request it 3 weeks in advance; you will be notified a week before your requested date if chosen. 2 Hotdoggers will bring the Wienermobile to your proposal.

If you've dreamed of having a 27-foot hot dog on wheels at your proposal, now's your chance https://t.co/KQsNreBdoi — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) September 9, 2020

You and your significant other will get an engagement photo captured by the Hotdogger. You will also receive a Wiener Whistle to commemorate the day. You can not get a ride on the mobile but you can get a tour.