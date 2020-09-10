Life

Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile Is Here for You When You Pop the Question

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is available for use for your upcoming wedding proposal. You have to request it 3 weeks in advance; you will be notified a week before your requested date if chosen. 2 Hotdoggers will bring the Wienermobile to your proposal.

You and your significant other will get an engagement photo captured by the Hotdogger. You will also receive a Wiener Whistle to commemorate the day. You can not get a ride on the mobile but you can get a tour.

