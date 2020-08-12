Teenage Chili’s Hostess Attacked For Enforcing COVID-19 Rules

A Louisana teenager is telling the story of how she was attacked for doing her job. Kelsy Wallace worked at a Chili’s in Baton Rouge, Lousiana. The 17-year-old straight-A high school student said she was following social distancing rules when trying to seat a party of 11 last weekend. The women became irate when they were told that all of them could not sit at the same table.

Wallace went to get her manager to explain the rules. Kelsy said, “then one girl come and she just hit me; we just started fighting. And everybody who they was with just started hitting me, and the lady who pushed me first, she takes the wet floor sign, cocks back, and hits me with it in my eye.”

“I couldn’t believe they would do or act like that, and then I mean, grown women, to fight a 17-year-old child at her job, who’s trying to work to get her graduation things together so she can go off to college.” https://t.co/zbyJG1onRN — WKYT (@WKYT) August 12, 2020

Wallace was taken to the hospital to get stitches above her eye and to tend to scalp and fingernail injuries. Her grandmother said the teen was only working there for extra summer cash Wallace said she would not be returning to the job. The alleged attackers left the restaurant before the police could arrive.

Have you been confronted with non-cooperative people at your place of work? What did you do?