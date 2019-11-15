Some names you can’t pronounce, some you can’t spell, other names honor a woman who tried to murder everyone in the way of her iron throne. Parents.com has revealed some of the worst baby names for 2019.

KingMessiah – No pressure, kid. None at all.

Pinches – this sounds like something Paula Deen would name her pot-belly pig but seven babies got the name in 2019.

Blaykelee – The name spelled this way evokes Ugg boots and pumpkin spice lattes.

Khaleesi – You really want to name your child after a woman who went mad from generational inbreeding?

You can see the full list of baby names which includes wine types, names that seem to honor Charles Manson and more at parents.com.

The 20 worst baby names of 2019 revealed https://t.co/B5rS1UwU0v pic.twitter.com/y8dWa43oRG — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) November 13, 2019