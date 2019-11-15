Life

Scientists Need 10,000 Dogs For Study

Scientists are launching one of the largest studies ever on dog lifespans – and they need 10,000 Very Good Boys to complete it. Called the Dog Aging Project, the study will look at 10,000 dogs over the course of 10 years to learn more about how they age and how to improve their quality of life. If you’d like your pooch to be part of the study, it’s easy – just answer some questions at the project’s website and send in a saliva sample. Researchers are hoping to study dogs of all shapes and sizes from all 50 states.

