X96 os excited to announce Last Hurrah 2019, presented by Strong VW. This free event will be open to the public on New Year’s Eve, from 8 pm until midnight. Featuring live music on outdoor stages, as well as indoor games, food trucks, and pop-up bars. The Last Hurrah will be Utah’s largest countdown celebration.

The Main Stage will be headlined by The National Parks, with opening acts that include The Backseat Lovers and DJ Flash & Flare.

Main Stage (at the Olympic Legacy Plaza)

8:00pm – DJ Flash & Flare

10:00 pm – The Backseat Lovers

11:00pm – The National Parks

11:50pm – Countdown

Midnight – FIREWORKS

The Blocks Stage, on 1st South, will feature a diverse mix of local artists and cultural performers.

Pop Up Bar will run from 8 pm to midnight and feature DJ Bo York

Draft beer, wine, and hot chocolate will be served throughout the event. There will also be plenty of bars, lounges plus game rooms with giant games and more.

Limited 21+ VIP Tickets available that include access to the Last Hurrah VIP lounge, complimentary food & beverages, and party swag available at 24tix.com.

The newly opened Punch Bowl Social will be open with no cover during the Last Hurrah, offering specialty cocktails, gaming and NYE menu. Dave & Buster’s will have Karaoke in one room that’s free to the public (in addition to the pop-up Karaoke Lounge at the Last Hurrah). Revelers can also go VIP at Dave & Buster’s for $15/per person includes Hot Coffee/Hot Chocolate Bar, two small appetizers (TBD) that will be set up buffet style, Unlimited Video Game Play, and New Year’s Eve party favors. Clark Planetarium will be staying open late with discounted movie tickets and free access to first floor exhibits.

Last Hurrah is presented by Rocky Mountain Power, Coors Light, Coca Cola, Ogden’s Own, Strong Automotive Group, The Downtown Alliance, The Gateway, S&S Presents, Broadway Media, George S., and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, GreenBike, XMission, Sparrow Electric, and ZAP.

Learn more and get updates at www.lasthurrahslc.com