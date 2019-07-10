The Road Home Apple Tree 2019

The school supplies many of us take for granted…

…a new backpack, a decent pair of shoes, a nice pair of pants or sweater….are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children living along the Wasatch Front. X96 invites you to make a difference in their lives and send them to school with a sense of belonging. Stop by any Utah Eye Center location and pick an apple off The Road Home Apple Tree. Each apple reflects a child’s need.

You can also donate at TheRoadHomeAppleTree.com.