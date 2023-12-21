Radio From Hell | 12.21.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

Broadcasting live from the Road Home for the final day of the Mediathon and our last day on air for 2023.

We start off with Frank Christ presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and then Kerry brings in a Geek News update for us. After that, we award the Boner of the Day, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to have our final drink of 2023 together. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and continue to talk with our friends here at the Road Home. And as always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news!

Have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Watch Above or Listen Below!