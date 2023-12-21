Geek News on the Radio for December 21st, 2023

Godzilla Minus One – Minus Color Trailer – Releasing 1/12/2024
IF – Trailer – Releases 5/17/2024
Warner Bro’s, Discovery, and Paramount Potential Merge
This is bad for business, and ultimately creativity. One company should not decide what mainline stories are told. Read more here!
Henry Cavill in Warhammer 40k
We don’t know much other than he’s moving forward with this, and is very excited. Read more here!
Showtime merging w/ paramount+
The creative team didn’t do much work as it will be titled: ‘Paramount+ With Showtime’. Read more here!
James Gunn – ‘no more meaningless superhero cameo appearances’
“I call that ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films,” he said. Read more here!