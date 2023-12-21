Boner of the Day for December 21, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: FLORIDA CONTINUES TO CANCEL THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY.
Florida has now introduced a bill into legislation that would prohibit the flying of pride flag at government institutions, and schools. The bill titled HB 901 does not sit will with Compass LGBTQ Center CEO Julie Seaver. “I currently do not support HB 901, I think our local city governments should be able to fly culturally significant flags based on the residents that they represent.” Seaver stated. A resident of Lake Worth Beach had their opinion, “A rainbow flag of just inclusion is to me a beautiful thing, but at the same time there are those that support that positive messaging and in fact want to bring us back to a darker time in my opinion.”
Boner Candidate #2: THE OLD SAYING IS…A FRIEND IN NEED, IS A FRIEND WHO IS A CASH COW.
A woman from Florida had stolen from her ‘friend’ after she raised for than $15,000 for his recovery expenses due to a near fatal car wreck. After the wreck in November 2022, the man had spent over a month in the hospital, and needed a prosthetic arm after losing his in the car accident. Last week the woman was arrested, and charged with third-degree theft. She transferred the funds from GoFundMe into her own personal bank account and repeatedly mislead the victim about the location of the funds. Luckily, GoFundMe has since compensated the man who actually needed the funds, to pay his medical expenses, and the woman is banned.
Boner Candidate #3: YOUR BONUS IS A BAKED POTATO….A REALLY GOOD BAKED POTATO.
Even if your boss despises you, at least you weren’t given a baked potato as a Christmas bonus. Twitter (X) user Amanda B shared a post about her place of employment serving up a potato bar as a Christmas bonus for the entire office. Amanda’s post garnered over 2 million views, and it read, “My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus,” Amanda wrote. “I’m literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just quit right now?” She works at a hospital as a nurse, but is attempting to find a job where she feels appreciated.
