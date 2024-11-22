The Road Home Media-a-Thon | Presented by Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers

In 2023, 9,800 Utahns became homeless for the first time, marking a ten percent increase from 2022. Lack of affordable housing, and the cost of everyday needs like gas and groceries have made 2024 no better, hurting young and seniors the most. But you can help. X96 and the Rocky Mtn Chevy dealers invite you to provide basic necessities to people who could use a helping hand. The Road Home’s Emergency Shelters and Housing Programs are in dire need! Drop off blankets, coats, shoes, hats and gloves at any Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealer. And join X96 on December 19th and 20th for the Road Home’s Holiday Mediathon. We’ll be broadcasting live from the Connie Crosby Family Resource Center in Midvale to raise funds to provide shelter, supportive services and housing programs. You can brighten someone’s holiday season!

Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership drop-off locations:

Murdock Chevrolet | 2375 South 625 West Woods, Cross John Watson Chevrolet | 3535 Wall Avenue, Ogden LHM Chevrolet Murray | 5500 South State Street, Murray Riverton Chevrolet | 11100 So. Jordan Gateway, South Jordan Jerry Seiner Chevrolet | 1530 South 500 West, Salt Lake City Young Chevrolet | 645 North Main Street, Layton LHM Chevrolet Provo | 2125 North University Parkway, Provo Ken Garff Chevrolet | 548 E. 1000 So., American Fork Doug Smith | 1341 N. Main Street, Spanish Fork Karl Malone | 2190 Rasmussen Road, Park City Tooele Motor Company | 1141 N. Main Street, Tooele



You can also donate directly to The Road Home here.