The next big movie franchise for Dwayne Johnson? We might just see The Rock as The Terminator.

According to reports, Johnson is “being eyed to play a Terminator in an upcoming project” – although details are slim.

Johnson is already part of the Fast & Furious universe and is set to make his DCEU debut with Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Eyed For New Terminator Project – https://t.co/OmD4ceFqm4 #Terminator pic.twitter.com/4mwbzgWGFp — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) April 7, 2021

The last Terminator movie was the 2019 box office bomb Terminator: Dark Fate.

Would Johnson make a good Terminator? Can the Terminator franchise be revived, or is it dead in the water?