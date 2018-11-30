The Secret To A Fulfilling Life Is

A 75-year study done by Harvard University tells us the one secret to leading a fulfilling life. The secret is love! By studying men from rich and poor backgrounds over a long time period, the study found that good, loving relationships make us happier than money or prestige. Researchers found it’s not just about the number of relationships you have that makes you feel fulfilled, it’s about the quality of your close relationships.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.