Take That Starbucks!! You’ve Been Blocked By YouPorn

When Starbucks announced earlier this week that they would block porn and adult material from their store’s free wi-fi, a lot of people welcomed the news. Adult provider YouPorn was not so pleased. YouPorn sent out a company-wide memo banning Starbucks products from their offices starting on January 1st. According to TMZ, YouPorn will only be dealing with Dunkin’ from now on.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.