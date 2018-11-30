Bad Sisters. Nuns Allegedly Stole From School Fund for Years

WWSD?

Two Southern California nuns are being investigated for allegedly stealing a “substantial amount” of school funds for their own personal use. The sisters worked at St. James school in Redondo Beach, California. The pastor of St. James Catholic Church sent a letter notifying families of the news earlier this week. It is not known how much money the nuns stole or when they did it. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is looking into the issue. According to the LA Times, both sisters are remorseful and they are asking for forgiveness.