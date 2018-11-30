Prohibition Era Whiskey Stash Heads To Auction

The longer spirits stay in the barrel, the better tasting and more expensive the drink becomes. So you have to imagine a stash of booze, hidden since the days of Prohibition, will fetch lots. Heading to the block at Christie’s Auction House, 40 cases of Hermitage Whiskey and Old Crow from businessman and banker Jean-Baptiste Leonis’ personal collection, dating back to before the 1920s.

According to Christie’s, the cache was discovered in two vault rooms, hidden behind bookcases in Leonis’ homes, which he had specially built to keep the government’s hands off his hooch. Food & Wine expects the sale to bring in between $7,000 to $9,500, which doesn’t come close to the $1.5 million Christie’s got for a single bottle of Macallan Scotch whiskey from 1926.

