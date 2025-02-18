O’Briens Brewhouse: Uinta Brewing Dirty Pop!

Broadway Media

Every Friday night at 6:20, X96’s Corey O’Brien gets you ready for the weekend with an interview with Utah brewers.

In this episode, Corey talks with Jeremy from Uinta Brewing about Dirty Pop (yes, we hear Justin Timberlake in our head when we say it, too).

As the winter slowly subsides, you want something delicious – almost candy-like – that’s cold and will give you a buzz and make you feel like you’ve been whisked away to…Provo? Uinta Brewing’s Dirty Pop! is a flavored malt beverage series that offers a playful twist on classic (dirty?) soda flavors.

With a 5.0% ABV that will make you feel like a kid and an adult at the same time, the lineup includes Tropical Citrus and Orange varieties. The Tropical Citrus flavor (think Baja Blast) delivers a sweet, tropical taste reminiscent of soda, while the Orange variant offers a nostalgic orange soda experience. Two different 12 packs that are lovingly known as the Dirty Dozen, you can also pick up a pack featuring Blue Raspberry (Corey’s favorite) and Fruit Punch.

Dirty Pop! is available year-round and packaged in 12 fl oz cans and can be found in various packs at retailers like Smith’s Food and Drug. Crafted in Salt Lake City, Utah, these beverages are perfect for those seeking a fun, flavorful drink that combines the familiarity of soda with a subtle alcoholic kick.

Corey suggests pairing these with a day of springtime snowboarding on a bluebird day. Toss a few in your gear bag and as always, drink smart!

