Boner Of The Day For February 18th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE ISSUE SHOULD HAVE BEEN RESOLVED BY CLOSING THE THEATER.

A guest at Event Cinemas Miranda when they has notice the seat next to them was covered in mold. The guest had taken a video to prove what she was seeing. In the video you can see the arm of the chair covered in fuzzy mold. When they guest had taken a look around she notice this was not the only chair covered in the mold. The guest mentioned that not only was the look of the mold disgusting but stated “It smelt like vinegar and mold, as if they had tried to clean it or hide it… ended up leaving early due to the smell.” A few people went to report it to the cinema workers but nobody came back to check or to help. The guest also made it clear that she had went around looking for a seat that didn’t have mold and couldn’t find one. Event Cinemas came out and said “Due to the recent weather that Sydney has experienced including rain and high humidity, our cinemas at Miranda experienced some mold.” Blaming the mold on the weather around them.

!!! Winner !!!

Boner Candidate #2: ELON TAKES A BREAK FROM RUINING AMERICA TO MOCK A BLIND PERSON.

The man in charge took sometime out of his day to stop running the country to mock a blind person. It all went down when Musk after blind Dylan Hedtler Gaudette testifying to congress about waste in Musk’s DOGE program. Instead of being a mature adult in office that Musk is he decided to go a completely different rout. Musk unleashed his army of reply guys to cyberbully a blind person. For example Space Joffrey retweeted a post stating “blind director who doesn’t see waste” with crying laughing emojis. Another post said “He couldn’t see s***…perfect excuse for being unable to preform your job” than again another one wrote “The dei blind guy can’t see fraud. U can’t make up this garbage.” A Law professor Ryan Calo made a statement “People do not feel safe speaking out in this country against the government because the government in the form of Elon Musk and President Trump himself will catalyze retribution.”

Boner Candidate #3: AS EVER/AS IF. WHAT A PHONEY

Meghan Markle has ditched her American Riviera Orchard brand before even selling a single jar of the jam. The brand has now became a target after failing to bring any products to the market after a online campaign a year ago which involved her selling the jam to all of her celebrity friends. Meghan took it to her Instagram to announce she was changing the name of her jam-to-wellness business to ‘As Ever.’ Describing the new identity to “a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.” How ever branding experts were quick to call out that this probably isn’t the best idea for her brand. One of them told Daily Beast that the last minute name change is never a good idea and that “You wouldn’t catch Kim Kardashian doing this.” Megan clear wanted her brand to represent a home-spun feel. She wanted to portray a mom and pop vibe.

