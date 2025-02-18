Tech Talk with JD for February 18th, 2025

It’s time to stab in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Grab a sword and throw on your armor for this historical action game
- Play as an 15th century knight in the Holy Roman Empire in a huge open world
- Out now on Xbox, PC, and PS5
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq2pgkVxHK8
Stake your claim in Civilization VII
- The latest installment in the much lauded 4X (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) turn-based strategy series
- Build your civilization from simple settlers into a space faring culture
- Narrated by Brienne of Tarth!
- Out now on everything
- https://youtu.be/MGOdJMNN2b0?si=QUCNVKGrPrd8bRl1
Looking for a Skyrim fix? Check out Avowed
- The latest first person RPG from the guys behind Fallout: New Vegas and Outer Worlds
- Explore a sprawling fantasy world beset by a mysterious plague
- Combo magical abilities and weapons to defeat fantastical monsters
- Out today on Xbox and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FSOWpAms6M
If you can’t afford to travel to Europe, try CityWalki instead!
- Walk, drive, or fly through dozens of cities throughout the world
- https://www.citywalki.com
Struggling to conceptualize how wealthy the super rich are? Try spending all their money
- Make sure to add all of the crazy things as you scroll down, like giving 5,000 people $10,000
- https://www.spend-elon-fortune.com/