Tech Talk with JD for February 18th, 2025

It’s time to stab in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Grab a sword and throw on your armor for this historical action game
  • Play as an 15th century knight in the Holy Roman Empire in a huge open world
  • Out now on Xbox, PC, and PS5
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq2pgkVxHK8
Stake your claim in Civilization VII
  • The latest installment in the much lauded 4X (Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate) turn-based strategy series
  • Build your civilization from simple settlers into a space faring culture
  • Narrated by Brienne of Tarth!
  • Out now on everything
  • https://youtu.be/MGOdJMNN2b0?si=QUCNVKGrPrd8bRl1
Looking for a Skyrim fix? Check out Avowed
  • The latest first person RPG from the guys behind Fallout: New Vegas and Outer Worlds
  • Explore a sprawling fantasy world beset by a mysterious plague
  • Combo magical abilities and weapons to defeat fantastical monsters
  • Out today on Xbox and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FSOWpAms6M
If you can’t afford to travel to Europe, try CityWalki instead!
Struggling to conceptualize how wealthy the super rich are? Try spending all their money
