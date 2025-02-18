Radio From Hell Wellness Check for February 18th, 2025

Taking Care of Your Heart Health

February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Some causes of illness are outside of our control, but there are things that we can do to help mitigate and or prevent illness from happening. Here are some tips that can help keep your heart in top shape.

Know your numbers Check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar numbers regularly, especially if you are at high risk. Pay attention to any changes to these numbers and talk to your doctor.

Reduce your stress Stress can lead to heightened blood pressure and other heart health issues. Do your best to mitigate stress by setting clear boundaries and taking time for yourself. Practices like meditation, reading, and listening to music can also help.

Eat a balanced diet Eating a balanced diet and including plenty of fiber, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables will increase heart health, and your overall health.

Get enough sleep Getting enough sleep is one of the best things we can do for our overall health. Try to spend some time winding down each night and have a consistent bedtime.

Get more active Try moving your body more in both formal and informal exercise. Try parking further away, taking the stairs, and using a standing desk in addition to going on walks and taking fitness classes.

Stop Smoking Any amount of smoking, even light or occasional, is damaging to your health. Vaping is slightly less harmful but still carries a high risk of damaging your heart and overall health. Talk to your healthcare provider about programs and support in quitting.



It’s never too late to start taking care of your heart and your health. If you need additional support or feel overwhelmed, talk to a healthcare professional, and seek community support. Start where you are and do what you can.

