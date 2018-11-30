Consider This Before Buying A Real Christmas Tree

Are you a fan of having a real Christmas tree inside your home during the holidays? You might want to pick up a few cans of bug spray after what researchers have discovered. Lurking on the branches could be thousands of tiny bugs – sometimes up to 25,000 in an average tree – but thankfully they’re not dangerous.

If you go to the tree farms where you cut down your own, that’s where the most bugs are found, according to Dr. Gavin Svenson with the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, who says, “You take it out of nature and you bring it in your house, you bring nature with you.” Leave the tree in the garage for a few days before moving it inside, which can help contain a possible infestation.