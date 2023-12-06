Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.06.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- Bleachers May 18 – The Great Saltair
- Bill Burr – February 24 – Delta Center
- Limp Bizkit – August 18 – USANA
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – June 5 – USANA
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link
Christmas in Color 2023 11.17 – 12.30 at Bastian Agricultural Center – Link
2023 Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary through 12/32 – Link
Temple Square Christmas Lights 2023 through 01/01 – Link
Festival of the Seas 2023 at Living Planet Aquarium – through 12/24 – Link
2023 International Market at Utah Fairgrounds 12/08-12/10 – Link
Ballet West’s The Nutcracker 2023 at Capitol Theater 12/08-12/27 – Link
Friday, December 8th
Mat & Savanna Shaw at Eccles Theater – Link
Macy Gray at Commonwealth Room – Link
Draper Holiday Market 2023 at Draper Park – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday, December 9th
Saturday, December 9th


Pet Photos w/ Santa at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link
Salt Lake City SantaCon 2023 – Pub crawl – Link
Saturday With Santa at Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center – Link
Farmers Markets
2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link