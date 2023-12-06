Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.06.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Bleachers May 18 – The Great Saltair

Bill Burr – February 24 – Delta Center

Limp Bizkit – August 18 – USANA

Red Hot Chili Peppers – June 5 – USANA

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link

Christmas in Color 2023 11.17 – 12.30 at Bastian Agricultural Center – Link

2023 Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary through 12/32 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2023 through 01/01 – Link

Festival of the Seas 2023 at Living Planet Aquarium – through 12/24 – Link

2023 International Market at Utah Fairgrounds 12/08-12/10 – Link

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker 2023 at Capitol Theater 12/08-12/27 – Link

Friday, December 8th

Mat & Savanna Shaw at Eccles Theater – Link

Macy Gray at Commonwealth Room – Link

Draper Holiday Market 2023 at Draper Park – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday, December 9th

Mat & Savanna Shaw at Eccles Theater – Link

Draper Holiday Market 2023 at Draper Park – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Pet Photos w/ Santa at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link

Salt Lake City SantaCon 2023 – Pub crawl – Link

Saturday With Santa at Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center – Link

Farmers Markets

2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link