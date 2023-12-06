Boner of the Day for December 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HIS LIFE-LONG DREAM?….BUS DRIVER.
A man in Atlanta, Georgia has been arrested and charged with hijacking. The man had boarded the bus without the intention of paying, and when told he couldn’t ride without paying, he hijacked the bus. He also verbally abused the driver, so this caused the driver to leave the bus in fear. The man then took the bus and drove it around town, dropping off a passenger or two. This was reported to police, and police arrested the man where he had parked the bus in Stone Mountain Park.
Boner Candidate #2: THE NAME OF THE EVENT SHOULD HAVE MADE HER THINK TWICE.
In Livingston County, Michigan, a woman was in a Walmart during a “Shop with a Cop” event and tried to shoplift. She was attempting to steal about $730 in merchandise, and a Walmart employee notified one of the officers participating in the event. The officer followed the woman out to her car, which was parked by all the police cars. The woman was arrested and held in the Livingston County Jail.
Boner Candidate #3: FLORIDA SCHOOL LIBRARIES ARE NOT TO EXPAND KNOWLEDGE OF THE WORLD.
A woman named Vicki Baggett in Florida is moving to have a book removed from a school in Escambia County. The book is a true story about two male penguins raising a chick together. She argues that it gives children the idea of homosexuality. Many have come back to say that the vote to move the book goes against constitutional rights, going against the first and fourth amendments.
