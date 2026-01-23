Boner of the Day From January 23rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HE SHOULD GET IT BACK. AMAZON HAS A GREAT RETURN POLICY.

A man from Elland, West Yorkshire, was left devastated after doorbell footage appeared to show an Amazon delivery driver picking up his cat, Nora, and walking away with her after delivering a parcel. Carl Crowther and his partner only checked the footage when Nora, an outdoor cat with a heart condition, failed to come home, and they say she has not been seen since. Police have recorded the incident as a theft and Amazon has confirmed it is investigating the matter.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: KEEPING IT ALL IN THE FAMILY

A Davis County, Utah man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism after investigators say he secretly recorded family members using a hidden camera inside their home. The investigation began after suspected child sexual abuse material was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading authorities to find numerous illegal files and a hidden camera that captured a family member without her knowledge. Police say the man admitted to downloading and viewing the material, and he is currently being held without bail as the investigation continues.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: USING A FIVE YEAR OLD AS BAIT

A five-year-old Minnesota boy, Liam Ramos, and his father were detained by ICE in their driveway after returning home from school and transported to a detention center in Texas, according to school officials. The district superintendent said an agent used Liam to knock on his front door to check if anyone else was home, despite pleas from another adult to care for the child. The family’s attorney says they have an active asylum case, entered the U.S. legally, and have no deportation order, while DHS disputes aspects of the account and says the father was the target of the arrest. School officials warn the incident is traumatizing students and follows several other recent detentions of children in the district.

Read Here