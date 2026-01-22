Radio From Hell | 1.22.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. After that, we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Real Housewives of SLC Update. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and talk about the Razzies Nominations. And we finish out with Boner Recap and news!

