Boner of the Day for June 17th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOU’RE KILLING ME, SMALLS!
Actor Tom Guiry, who played Smalls in the movie The Sandlot, has been arrested after he allegedly approached a neighbor with a knife and threw a dumbbell at the windshield of the car of the same neighbor. Guiry has been charged with disorderly conduct, assault, and malicious damage.
via Consequence
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: NOT A DRAG QUEEN
The pastor who founded Gateway Church, Robert Morris, has recently confessed that beginning in 1982 and going to 1986 he had “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady.” The “young lady” in question, Cindy Clemishire, was 12 years old when the abuse began. “I’m, of course, just appalled…It went on for many years. He says there was no sexual intercourse, but he did touch every part of my body…I was an innocent 12-year-old little girl who knew nothing about sexual behavior,” said Clemishire. In 1987, Morris was told to leave the ministry because of the abuse. However, Morris was able to come back to the ministry in 1989. “I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father. They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area,” said Morris.
via Christian Report
Boner Candidate #3: ”HEY, BARTENDER, CAN YOU ERASE YOUR SECURITY FOOTAGE SO NO ONE KNOWS I LET MY DRUNK GIRLFRIEND DRIVE MY POLICE CAR?”
Paul Zangrilli, a former NYPD deputy inspector, is being charged with multiple felonies after he tried to hide evidence of his drunk girlfriend crashing a car into a cab and then leaving the scene. After she crashed the car, Zangrilli and his girlfriend switched places and Zangrilli drove. The cab driver confronted the two after following them, and at that time Zangrilli tried to offer the driver money and not exchange insurance. Zangrilli also called the bar where he and his girlfriend had been drinking and tried to get the security erased. “This alleged behavior was incredibly dangerous, leading to injuries for one cab driver and putting the safety of many other drivers and pedestrians at risk. Furthermore, this NYPD Deputy Inspector, then a Commanding Officer, allegedly went to great lengths to cover up the incident to avoid responsibility. We will continue to hold public servants accountable when they violate the public trust,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
via ABC News