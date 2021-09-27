Life

The World’s 10 Sexiest Destinations To Travel

As travel begins to get back to normal, many people are booking bucket-list trips or vacations to get the much-needed relaxation they’ve been avoiding over the years due to work or other obligations.

A new report from “My Favourite Voucher Codes” has ranked the top 10 sexiest destinations to travel based on how open-minded residents are towards new sexual experiences and how active their sex lives are, as well as rights for the LGBTQ+ community, and attitudes towards sex education.

Here are the top 10 sex-positive destinations in the world listed from first to last:

  • Netherlands
  • Canada
  • UK
  • Iceland
  • USA
  • Belgium
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • France
  • Sweden

How many of these sex-positive destinations have you visited? Are you planning a vacation to any of these destinations?

