As travel begins to get back to normal, many people are booking bucket-list trips or vacations to get the much-needed relaxation they’ve been avoiding over the years due to work or other obligations.
A new report from “My Favourite Voucher Codes” has ranked the top 10 sexiest destinations to travel based on how open-minded residents are towards new sexual experiences and how active their sex lives are, as well as rights for the LGBTQ+ community, and attitudes towards sex education.
The world’s 10 sexiest destinations to travel https://t.co/mWTnyOMxrd
— Go Travel Blogger (@ltravel395) September 27, 2021
Here are the top 10 sex-positive destinations in the world listed from first to last:
- Netherlands
- Canada
- UK
- Iceland
- USA
- Belgium
- New Zealand
- Norway
- France
- Sweden
How many of these sex-positive destinations have you visited? Are you planning a vacation to any of these destinations?
