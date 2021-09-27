Life

Rare Pokémon Oreos Being Sold For Thousands On eBay

New Pokemon Oreos could be serving up a big payday for collectors.

The new Oreo x Pokemon collaboration features Oreos emblazoned with one of 16 Pokemon.

Each pack includes a random selection of cookies featuring classic characters like Pikachu and Charmander — but also one extremely rare Pokemon: the mythical Mew.

And it’s that rare Mew that has become a hot commodity.

An eBay search by NPR turned up dozens of Mew Oreo cookies for sale, with prices listed from $50 to $100,000 (yes $100,000!)

Some listings promise a “mint condition” cookie while another says the cookie was only handled with tongs.

The Pokemon franchise has served up all kinds of collector craziness for a long time – why? Would you spend even $50 on a Pokemon cookie?

