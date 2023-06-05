The Worst Cover Songs Ever

Shutterstock

There’s nothing like a great cover song – and unfortunately, there’s nothing quite like a bad one, either. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock have put together a list of the 35 worst classic rock covers of all time. Here are a few of their picks:

Puddle of Mudd, “About a Girl” (Nirvana)

Counting Crows, “Big Yellow Taxi” (Joni Mitchell)

Ugly Kid Joe, “Cat’s In The Cradle” (Harry Chapin)

Limp Bizkit, “Behind Blue Eyes” (The Who)

Madonna, “American Pie” (Don McLean)

Nickelback and Kid Rock, “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” (Elton John)

And of course, who could forget Gal Godot, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, and others covering John Lennon’s “Imagine” during the COVID lockdown?

What are some of the worst cover songs you’ve heard?

