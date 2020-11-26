The X96 Top 50 Songs of 2020

Hear it again tomorrow starting at 4 pm
X96 is ending 2020 early because, well, this year has been crazy! Presented by Big O Tires.
- Twenty One Pilots “Level Of Concern”
- Neon Trees “Used To Like”
- Billie Eilish “Everything I Wanted”
- Powfu “Coffee For Your Head”
- All Time Low “Monsters”
- Ajr “Bang”
- Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”
- The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
- Billie Joe Armstrong “I Think We’re Alone Now”
- Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
- Weezer “Hero”
- Cage The Elephant “Black Madonna”
- Blue October “Oh My My”
- Tame Impala “Lost In Yesterday”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “Leave Me Alone”
- The Head And The Heart “Honeybee”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- The Killers “Caution”
- Green Day “Oh Yeah”
- Wallows “Are You Bored Yet?”
- Lumineers “Life In The City”
- Kenny Hoopla “How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By A Highway”
- Rezz & Grabbitz “Someone Else”
- Chris Cornell “Patience”
- Lovely The Band “Loneliness For Love”
- The 1975 “Me And You Together Song”
- Matt Maeson “Hallucinogenics”
- The Killers “My Own Soul’s Warning”
- Of Monsters And Men “Wars”
- Glass Animals “Your Love”
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
- Pearl Jam “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”
- Palaye Royale “Lonely”
- The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- Sub Urban “Freak”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- Foo Fighters “Shame Shame”
- The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
- Dayglow “Can I Call You Tonight?”
- Grouplove “Deleter”
- Bastille “What You Gonna Do”
- Joywave “Half Your Age”
- The Backseat Lovers “Kilby Girl”
- Neon Trees “New Best Friend”
- Ashe “Moral Of The Story”
- The Aces “801”
- Hayley Williams “Simmer”
- Smashing Pumpkins “Cyr”
- The Used “The Lighthouse”
- Chaz Cardigan “Not Ok!”
