First Shipment of Vaccine Due December 12th

The United States is on track to distribute 40 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

That’s according to Operation Warp Speed General Gustave Pema, who on Tuesday said an initial shipment of 6.8 million doses could be delivered to states as early as December 12th.

However, with first responders and high-risk patients taking priority, most U.S. residents won’t have access to a vaccine until sometime between April and June of next year, says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Is there a reason other types of factories can’t be repurposed to crank out more vaccines? Are you prepared to keep living like this until June of next year?