There’s A ‘Friends’ Themed Cards Against Humanity Expansion Pack

You can now spice up your Cards Against Humanity gameplay with a new Friends themed expansion pack. Borrowing a page from the popular show’s episode titling scheme, “The One With All the Cards” features 90 black cards and 144 white cards, chock full of lines and jokes familiar to fans. The set, which is sold by third-party retailer Lacesi, is currently on Amazon starting at $16, according to People. If Friends isn’t your thing, the company also has a deck for The Office.

