Life Expectancy For Men Drops For 3rd Straight Year

Life expectancy numbers for men in the U.S. have dropped again for the third straight year. The latest numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics list the average U.S. male lifespan at 76.1 years, down from 76.5 in 2014. Analysts say the drop is partly caused by an increase in suicide and drug overdose deaths, especially among white males between the ages of 25 and 44. Income inequality, which can lead people to put off or avoid seeking medical care, is also a factor.

