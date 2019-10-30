Netflix in November

Let’s face it. November 27th is the day. That’s when The Irishman comes out. Ya know, the new Scorsese film. Otherwise try to sit granny down after Thanksgiving dinner for some Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Rosemary’s Baby, or perhaps some Patriot Act. Also, the first real crops of Christmas shows start showing up this month, so beware.
November 1st
American Son (Netflix Television Event)
Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Drive (Netflix Film)
Fire in Paradise (Netflix Documentary)
Haache (Netflix Original)
Hello Ninja (Netflix Family)
Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Film)
The King (Netflix Film)
The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye: We’re In Japan (Netflix Original)
True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Family)
We Are The Wave (Netflix Original)
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
November 4th
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door (Netflix Documentary)
District 9
November 5th
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Tune in for Love (Netflix Film)
Undercover Brother 2
November 6th
Burning Cane
SCAMS (Netflix Original)
Shadow
November 7th
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
November 8th
Busted!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original)
Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original)
Let It Snow (Netflix Film)
Paradise Beach (Netflix Film)
Wild District: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 9th
Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
November 10th
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (Netflix Original)
November 11th
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 12th
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago (Netflix Original)
November 13th
Maradona in Mexico (Netflix Documentary)
November 14th
The Stranded (Netflix Original)
November 15th
Avlu: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Club (Netflix Original)
Earthquake Bird (Netflix Film)
GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Family)
House Arrest (Netflix Film)
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original)
Klaus (Netflix Film)
Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
November 16th
Suffragette
November 17th
The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
November 19th
Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original)
No hay teimpo para la verquenza (Netflix Documentary)
November 20th
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Documentary)
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Documentary)
November 21st
The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Film)
Mortel (Netflix Original)
November 22nd
Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Family)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix Original)
The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
High Seas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mon frere (Netflix Film)
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Narcoworld: Dope Stores (Netflix Original)
Nobody’s Looking (Netflix Original)
Singapore Social (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (Netflix Family)
November 23rd
End of Watch
November 24th
Shot Caller
November 25th
Dirty John: Season 1
November 26th
Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Family)
True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Family)
November 27th
Broken (Netflix Documentary)
The Irishman (Netflix Film)
November 28th
Holiday Rush (Netflix Film)
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Netflix Original)
Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original)
Mytho (Netflix Original)
November 29th
Atlantics (Netflix Film)
Chip and Potato: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
I Lost My Body (Netflix Film)
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us(Netflix Original)
Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original)
