Life

THIS IS NEW MUSIC FROM TOOL!!! YES, REALLY!

Posted on

This is NOT a full song, BUT!  It this IS the first new material from heard from the band in over 10 years!!!

 

The bands last album 10,000 Days, dropped over a decade ago..  BUT,Tool have finally brought us some new music. This is a clip from their Facebook page, where the band has unveiled a new instrumental track, which helps promote “Music Clinics,”  a live performance and some sort of panel with the band.   Make no mistake, an actual  single could still be a year or more away..  BUT!  This is SOMETHING, and honestly, I love it..

Give it a listen!

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top