THIS IS NEW MUSIC FROM TOOL!!! YES, REALLY!

This is NOT a full song, BUT! It this IS the first new material from heard from the band in over 10 years!!!

The bands last album 10,000 Days, dropped over a decade ago.. BUT,Tool have finally brought us some new music. This is a clip from their Facebook page, where the band has unveiled a new instrumental track, which helps promote “Music Clinics,” a live performance and some sort of panel with the band. Make no mistake, an actual single could still be a year or more away.. BUT! This is SOMETHING, and honestly, I love it..

Give it a listen!