Tool Announces Epic North American Tour, Hits Salt Lake City

New Dates Added to 2023 North American Tour, Including Salt Lake City Stop
Tool, the legendary rock band, is about to unleash an unforgettable experience as they set their sights on your city during their expanded 2023 North American tour! Prepare for eardrum-shattering excitement as Tool adds an electrifying stop in Salt Lake City to their mind-blowing concert lineup.
This long-awaited tour marks Tool’s triumphant return to Canada after a hiatus since 2019, and now they’re making sure to bless the Utah crowd with their sonic magic. Mark your calendars for June 9 when tickets for non-festival dates go on sale, and make your way to ToolBand.com for all the juicy details! Check the full tour dates:
Tool North American Tour Dates
September 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
October 03 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center
October 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
October 08 — Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip
October 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
October 12 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center
October 14 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
October 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
October 17 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Center
October 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
October 20 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
October 22 — Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place Arena
October 23 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
October 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
October 27 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Center
October 31 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
November 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
November 03 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
November 04 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
November 06 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
November 07 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
November 10 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
November 13 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
November 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
November 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
November 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center
November 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
November 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
As the anticipation builds, one question lingers: What can you expect from a Tool concert experience? And what mind-bending surprises await fans in Salt Lake City during this epic musical extravaganza?
