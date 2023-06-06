Tool Announces Epic North American Tour, Hits Salt Lake City

Tool | Shutterstock

New Dates Added to 2023 North American Tour, Including Salt Lake City Stop

Tool, the legendary rock band, is about to unleash an unforgettable experience as they set their sights on your city during their expanded 2023 North American tour! Prepare for eardrum-shattering excitement as Tool adds an electrifying stop in Salt Lake City to their mind-blowing concert lineup.

This long-awaited tour marks Tool’s triumphant return to Canada after a hiatus since 2019, and now they’re making sure to bless the Utah crowd with their sonic magic. Mark your calendars for June 9 when tickets for non-festival dates go on sale, and make your way to ToolBand.com for all the juicy details! Check the full tour dates:

Tool North American Tour Dates

September 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

October 03 — Loveland, Colo. @ Budweiser Event Center

October 06 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

October 08 — Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip

October 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

October 12 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center

October 14 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

October 15 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

October 17 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Center

October 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

October 20 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

October 22 — Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place Arena

October 23 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

October 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

October 27 — Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Center

October 31 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

November 01 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

November 03 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 04 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

November 06 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

November 07 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

November 10 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

November 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

November 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

November 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center

November 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

November 21 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

As the anticipation builds, one question lingers: What can you expect from a Tool concert experience? And what mind-bending surprises await fans in Salt Lake City during this epic musical extravaganza?

