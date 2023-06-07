Boner of the Day for June 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: TARGET DOESN’T HAVE THE MERCHANDISE I WANT, BUT I’M GOING OUT OF MY WAY TO SHOP THERE

At the customer service desk, in a south Florida Target, a credit card baring customer made a scene of cutting up her credit card. Her reason? Apparently there were too many pride merchandise being advertised in the store. Within the past few years brands that work with Target have been associated with generally leftist political issues. Target employees are beginning to be threatened by the angry unaccepting customers so much that they moved their pride collection to deeper in the store so the items are not as visible in efforts to protect the employees. These efforts have effected the companies reputation as many find the removal offensive.

via yahoo! news

Boner Candidate #2: HOW MANY MISTAKES CAN ONE THIEF MAKE?

This boner is also from south Florida. A genius (sarcasm) robber had a fool proof plan for his trip robbing a phone repair store. The man stole 19 iPhones along with $8,000. His disguise was a cardboard box over his head. This plan could have potentially worked until the suspect revealed his face from under the box, from which he was identified.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: IS DIVERTING WATER FUN?

The city of Millcreek in Utah flooded due to annoying circumstances; rather than being a natural diversion of the water cameras have found that the stream was manipulated by people. This has happened multiple times after a crew returned the rocks around their natural place, where they aren’t blocking the stream. Thankfully the Millcreek emergency manager installed some cameras along the trail in hopes of finding the people who were doing this and in only 5 hours there were 4 people up there moving rocks around. The Unified Police Department met up with them in order to stop them and educate on their actions. They decided not to do any official punishment as it did not seem to be a malicious action and it did not cause any damage. The Millcreek emergency manager has said “they did just seem like they were trying to have some innocent fun, I’m not sure how diverting water is fun”

via Fox 13 Now