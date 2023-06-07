Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.07.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, June 9th

Bebe Rexha at The Complex

Seven Lions at The Great Saltair

Saturday, June 10th

Matisyahu at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, June 11th

Baby Rose & Q at Kilby Court

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link

Fort Desolation Festival in Torrey UT – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock Express at Smiths Ball Park – Link

Friday, June 9th

Colin & Brad (from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’) at Eccles Theater – Link

2023 Twilight Concert Series: Death Cab For Cutie, Lomelda 26fix at Gallivan Center – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: Taming of the Shrew at Alliance Theater – Link

Saturday, June 10th

John Crist at Eccles Theater – Link

NEKROGOBLIKON at Complex – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link