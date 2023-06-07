Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.07.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, June 9th
Bebe Rexha at The Complex
Seven Lions at The Great Saltair
Saturday, June 10th
Matisyahu at The Depot (21+)
Sunday, June 11th
Baby Rose & Q at Kilby Court
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link
Fort Desolation Festival in Torrey UT – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock Express at Smiths Ball Park – Link
Friday, June 9th
Colin & Brad (from ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’) at Eccles Theater – Link
2023 Twilight Concert Series: Death Cab For Cutie, Lomelda 26fix at Gallivan Center – Link
Drunken Shakespeare: Taming of the Shrew at Alliance Theater – Link
Saturday, June 10th
John Crist at Eccles Theater – Link
NEKROGOBLIKON at Complex – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link