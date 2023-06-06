Queens of the Stone Age Set to Conquer North America, Salt Lake City

Queens of the Stone Age | Shutterstock

New Album, New Tour: Queens of the Stone Age is Ready to Rock

Queens of the Stone Age has just unveiled their latest surprise – a North American tour that’s stopping in Salt Lake City. The band is gearing up to release their newest album, In Times New Roman… on June 16, and they’re hitting the road to celebrate in style. Tickets go on sale 6/9 at 10AM on Live Nation.

Listen to a single off of their upcoming album below:

The tour, dubbed The End Is Nero, is set to ignite in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and will make a pit stop in Salt Lake City before wrapping up at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento come October. It’s a rock ‘n’ roll journey that promises to be as electrifying as their music. Tickets will be up for grabs starting June 9, so get those trigger fingers ready!

Now, the million-dollar question is: what surprises does Queens of the Stone Age have up their sleeves for this tour? And who might they invite to join the party? Let the wild guessing games begin! See the full list of tour dates below:

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero Tour

August 3 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

August 5 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 Washington, DC – The Anthem*

August 11 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

August 19 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

September 16 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 17 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory**

September 19 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse**

September 20 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

September 22 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

September 23 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

September 24 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 26 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP**

September 27 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**

September 29 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

September 30 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair**

October 2 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

October 3 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum**

October 4 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena**

October 6 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

October 8 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

Read more alternative rock news from x96