Tina Fey Requests Removal of “30 Rock” Episodes

Actress and show creator Tina Fey has requested 4 episodes of the TV hit “30 Rock” be pulled from airing because they contain characters in blackface. A statement released by Fey said in part, “I understand now that intent is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for the pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness.” NBCUniversal has agreed to pull the episodes.

Recently, HBO Max announced it won’t air “Gone With The Wind” because of controversial depictions of slavery.